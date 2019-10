Armoza Announces License of ‘Sex Tape’ by TLC Germany

Armoza Formats, part of ITV Studios, has announced the license of social experiment Sex Tape by TLC Germany, a Discovery-owned channel. In addition, the broadcaster has ordered the finished tapes of both the U.K.’s Channel 4 and Belgium’s VIJF adaptations of Sex Tape. Produced by Armoza Formats, Sex Tape is a social experiment in which three couples try to fix their relationships with dramatic and spicy new therapies.