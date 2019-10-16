Zee Inks Multiple Content Deals For Drama Series And Movies

Zee Global Content Sales, the syndication arm of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, secured several content deals for its line-up of movies, family dramas, documentaries, and travelogues.

The African digital platform Iroko picked up Tashn-e-ishq, Kumkum Bhagya, Gangaa and Yeh Teri Galiyan. The South African free-to-air channel ETV acquired Qubool Hai and Yeh Teri Galiyan. Channel 4 U.K. picked up the movies Article 15, Naal, eel, Raazi, Gully Boy. Nova TV also obtained Gangaa.

Vibha Chopra, business head of Global Syndication & International Film Distribution, said, “We are thrilled at the turnout of four big wins on the initial days of MIPCOM. We have a fine selection of content and are hopeful to continue the streak of content partnerships and close more deals with entertainment players from different parts of the world. MIPCOM provides a great confluence of professionals and we are hoping to bag few more clients this year.”