All3media International Secures Format Deal With Joyn

All3media International signed its first scripted format adaptation deal for Diary of an Uber Driver.

German streaming service Joyn ordered a local adaptation, which will be produced by all3media production label Voyage Films. Originally produced by Revlover for ABC Australia, Diary of an Uber Driver is based on the popular blog and e-book by Ben Phillips. The German version will roll out in the first half of 2020.

All3media International also struck its first deal with SVoD service Pickbox NOW. Providing content across Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro, Pickbox NOW acquired Company Pictures production Blood, and four Two Brothers Pictures titles: Back to Life, Baptiste, Strangers (aka White Dragon), and Cheat.