Studio 100 Media Inks Content Deal With MTVA

Studio 100 Media secured a deal with Hungarian broadcaster MTVA.

The channel picked up the exclusive FTA rights to over 200 hours of content, including seasons one and two of Heidi, seasons one and two of Wissper, The Wild Adventures of Blinky Bill, Nils Holgersson, seasons one through three of Miffy Adventures, and Kosmoo. The second season of Heidi is currently in production and scheduled for December 2019.

Dorian Bühr, head of Global Distribution at Studio 100 Media, commented, “We pride ourselves on delivering quality kids’ content which has universal appeal and with their proven track record, we are confident that they will be just as popular on MTVA as they have proved to be in other territories.”