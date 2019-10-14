Electric Entertainment’s ‘The Outpost’ Renewed For S3

The CW renewed Electric Entertainment‘s The Outpost for a third season.

The first two seasons of the fantasy-adventure series found protagonist Talon avenging the destruction of her village and retaking the Outpost. The series’ team of executive producers include Dean Devlin, Jonathan Glassner, Marc Roskin, Rachel Olschan-Wilson, Jason Faller, and Kynan Griffon.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, remarked, “We’re grateful for the support The CW has given us and we’re thrilled to be able to bring another season to our amazing partners around the world. The show has proven to be a tremendous success and continues to build on an incredible fan base.”