The Future Presented in VideoAge’s October Issue

The future could not be clearer than how it is presented in the MIPCOM (October) edition of VideoAge, which has just hit the broadband waves, the world’s postal offices, and every corner of Cannes.

A grammarian would describe the main cover story, “How to Find a Rewarding Streaming Money Flow,” as being in the “future perfect” verb tense. The second front cover article, “This Time MIPCOM Is All About MIP-TV and The L.A. Screenings,” would be described as being in the “simple future” tense. And the third story, “Original U.S. Series Trump Reboots as Pilots Decline,” would be in the “future progressive” tense.

If entertainment executives wondered how U.S. President Donald Trump’s relationship with Hollywood has evolved (or devolved) over the years, this is their Issue.

If production people are looking for better ways to cast for dubbing, they cannot miss this Issue.

If content buyers need to figure out what will happen to the L.A. Screenings, they’ll find the answer in the October Issue of VideoAge.

If broadcasters, politicians, and regulators alike are seeking suggestions on how to best confront the FANGs’ dominant positions, this Issue is definitely for them.

There’s a total of 30 articles of importance for buyers and sellers of TV content, including reports on the future of residuals, China’s rapport with Hollywood, fighting piracy, and the consequences of M&A. Greece is also highlighted in the “Hall of Fame” feature.

As usual, the Issue is available in print, HTML, PDF, and audio versions.