WeMake Picks Up ‘Bring the Funny’ From NBCUniversal

WeMake acquired the rights to Bring the Funny from NBCUniversal International Formats.

Produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, Bring the Funny is a talent competition showcasing stand-up, sketch, and variety acts, as well as musicians, magicians, and puppeteers.

Founded in June of 2017 by Bouchra Réjani, WeMake has developed global partnerships in the U.S. with Live Nation Productions, MGM Studios, and Jeff Apploff Inc., among others.