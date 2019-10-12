GRB Studios Partners With Zig Zag For Unscripted Content

GRB Studios entered a co-production partnership with Zig Zag Productions.

Under the agreement, GRB and Zig Zag will shop select Zig Zag projects in the U.S. and select GRB projects in the U.K. Any series greenlit will be co-produced by both GRB Studios and Zig Zag Productions.

Sarah Coursey (pictured), GRB Studios’ new SVP of International, remarked, “GRB Studios is thrilled to partner with Zig Zag Productions, a consummate independent powerhouse company, very united with GRB’s goals. Our aim is to co-produce a number of compelling unscripted projects together that will appeal to a global audience, harnessing the best of both companies’ creative and business strengths.”