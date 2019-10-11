MIPCOM: Telefilms Helms ‘Midway’

Argentina’s Telefilms travels to Cannes with a product roster highlighting epic sagas, eerie thrillers, and hilarious crime dramas.

Midway (pictured) depicts the real-life story of an undermanned American fleet that is confronted by the Imperial Japanese Navy at the Battle of Midway. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark takes place in the small town of Mill Valley in 1968, when a young girl, Sarah, who has horrible secrets, turns her life into a series of scary stories.

Inspired by a viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers revolves around a crew of former strip club workers who decide to unite in order to scheme against their Wall Street clients. In action thriller 21 Bridges, a disgraced NYPD detective uncovers a wild conspiracy that leads to an all-night chase and the closing of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to block off all exits from the city.

Electricity geniuses Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse compete to develop a sustainable energy system for the American people in The Current War.