MIPCOM: Studio 100 Leads The Pack With ‘100% Wolf’

Studio 100 Media will be at MIPCOM with a slew of CGI-animated series.

100% Wolf – Legend of the Moonstone (pictured) is a comedy adventure series following Freddy Lupin, heir to a proud family line of werewolves, who is shocked when his “warfing” goes awry, and he turns into a ferocious poodle. At Howlington Academy, he’ll have to prove that despite his less than fearsome appearance, he still has the heart of a werewolf. CGI-animated series Heidi tells the tale of a happy orphan-girl who lives with her grandfather in the Swiss Alps. She loves the freedom of life on the Alps, but also learns how to take on responsibility.

Tip the Mouse is a preschool comedy about a little mouse who goes on fascinating adventures, that is based on a famous series of books. Wissper is a curious little girl born with a magical ability to talk to animals. By using the magic word “Ssshhh,” she can transport herself anywhere there is an animal in trouble.

CGI-animated Arthur and the Minimoys – The Series follows Arthur, who found the world of the Minimoys, and visits his friends, Selenia and Betameche. They must contend with the king of the Minimoys, who is organizing the resistance against tyrant Malthazar. Stand R7.C15