MIPCOM: Paramount Soars With ‘The Angel of Darkness ‘

Paramount Pictures Worldwide Television Licensing and Distribution will be in Cannes with Looking for Alaska, a drama series based on the book by John Green. Trying to gain a deeper perspective on life, Miles “Pudge” Halter meets Alaska Young, who changes his life forever.

Developed by Paramount TV and Anonymous Content, Heaven Of Hell (working title) chronicles the life of a psychiatrist who moves with her family from California to Mississippi. Once there, she discovers shameful secrets that affect all who are involved. Set one year after The Alienist, Angel of Darkness (pictured) finds Sara Howard enlisting Dr. Laszlo Kreizler and John Moore to track down a mysterious killer on the loose.

Genre-bending series The Great depicts an anti-historical ride through 18th-century Russia to portray the comic rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great. Paramount Network series Yellowstone takes place in Montana, where a prominent ranching family faces off against those who are encroaching on their land. Stand R7.N7