MIPCOM: MISTCO Enters The Ring With ‘My Champion’

MISTCO will bring Melek: A Mother’s Struggle to the Palais. The dramatic tale focuses on a powerful woman who sacrifices everything for her children.

My Champion (pictured) is the story of a father and son. When Kafkas’s wife passes away, the boxer gives up everything to be with his son. When he learns that his son has the same disease as his wife, Kafkas will be forced back into the ring for one more round. Romantic drama Hold My Hand follows Azra, whose perfect life is upended when her father is found dead and her autistic brother goes missing. While searching for her brother, Azra meets Mrs. Feride, who introduces her to her spoiled grandson, Cenk.

Beloved tells a romantic tale of true love and old enemies. Aziz and Feride are the children of sworn enemies, Faik and Tahsin. When Tahsin learns that his son Aziz has fallen in love with the daughter of his nemesis and the onetime love of his life, he is ready to take his revenge. Kaan is a prisoner and Cihangir is the son of a mafia boss. Both men are fighting against a criminal organization called The Circle. Stand P-1.N51