MIPCOM: ‘Love You Two’ With GMA

GMA Worldwide will be at the Palais with an eclectic roster topped by contemporary drama For Love or Money. The series tells the tale of a devoted wife forced to entertain an indecent proposal in order to save her beloved husband’s life.

Sisters Raffy and Sam are the best of friends until they fall in love with the same man in romantic comedy series Love You Two (pictured). Crime drama series The Silent Thief follows Jessie as she searches for her abducted son and uncovers secrets that point to unlikely suspects.

Yvie is forced to face off against the vengeful spirt of her husband's dead ex-girlfriend in thriller Obsession. The Better Woman is a rivalry drama that focuses on Andrew, whose fidelity is tested when he meets Juliet, an exotic dancer who is also his wife Jasmine's long-lost identical twin.