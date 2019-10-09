MIPCOM: GRB Shares ‘The New Normal’

GRB Studios delivers dynamic and robust content to global broadcasters, and brings quality programming to Cannes, including top-rated scripted titles, as well as powerful factual and unscripted series.

Listen (pictured) brings together ordinary people who are forced to spend time with someone who has conflicting opinions on important topics. Five Parkland High School students cope with the aftermath of the mass shooting that left 17 of their classmates dead in documentary The New Normal.

Three-part documentary Highland: Thailand’s Marijuana Awakening explores marijuana’s role in changing the country’s laws and policies and looks at a growing community of Thai people who meet to promote marijuana legalization. Wedding planner Sheri Steffans and her team design dream weddings for deserving couples in docu-series Cinderella Bride.

On the Case explores murder mysteries with interviews and commentary from witnesses and suspects. Stand R7.K17