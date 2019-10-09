MIPCOM: Global Agency Goes ‘Undercover’

Global Agency brings dramas and factual series to MIPCOM.

Daydreamer is a dramedy about Sanem and Can, two independent souls with differing life experiences, who discover love in Istanbul. Together, they find a romance filled with fun, jealousy, and adventure. In drama Sisters, the conflicting dreams of sisters Ümran and Umay leave their daughters, Hayat and Hayal, worlds apart. But the two daughters will work to uncover their mothers’ secrets.

Evermore tells the love story of wealthy businessman Faruk and struggling singer Süreyya. Meanwhile, Faruk’s mother attempts to thwart the couple’s marriage plans. A domineering father forces his daughter into married life in Gulperi. But when her husband’s death leaves her at the mercy of his hostile family and fighting for the love of children who’ve been turned against her, she flees to Istanbul.

Babysitter Celebrity Undercover (pictured) is a feel-good factual reality lifestyle series in which stars transform themselves to become undercover babysitters. Stand R8.E17