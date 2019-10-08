MIPCOM: FilmRise Heads ‘West of Liberty’

FilmRise, a film and TV distribution company and streaming channel network, brings an eclectic roster to Cannes.

West of Liberty tells the tale of former Stasi agent and CIA informant Ludwig Licht, who is dragged back into the darkest corners of the intelligence world. Washed-up pro boxer Little Dog (pictured) Ross makes one last attempt to prove his worth in this raunchy comedy series.

When Nick comes to New York City to stay with Cal, an old friend of his dad’s in The Cat and The Moon, he makes friends who show him the city. Elizabeth Lail stars in Unintended as Leah, a woman who is forced to confront demons from her childhood.

Nighthawks follows Stan, a wide-eyed Midwest transplant, who plays wingman for Chad, his calculating, privileged roommate, as they explore New York nightlife.