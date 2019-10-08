MIPCOM: CBSSI Presents ‘Evil’

CBS Studios International will be at MIPCOM with a roster of supernatural thrillers, high-stakes drama series, and quirky comedies.

At the helm is Evil (pictured), a series that explores the strange crossroads where science and religion meet to explore the origins of evil. FBI: Most Wanted follows the Fugitive Task Force as they are assigned to capture infamous criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list.

Drama Tommy stars Edie Falco as a former high-ranking NYPD officer who must tackle social and national security issues as the first female Chief of Police for Los Angeles. The brilliant teenaged detective Nancy Drew is left devastated by her mother’s passing, which derails her college plans and causes her to swear off crime solving. Although, when a socialite is murdered, Nancy unexpectedly becomes a prime suspect.

Beals, Moennig, and Hailey return in the L Word: Generation Q and are joined by a new generation of LGBTQIA characters to delve into issues of love, heartbreak, setbacks, and success in Los Angeles.