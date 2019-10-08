MIPCOM: Calinos Faces A ‘Revival’

Calinos Entertainment, which is headquartered in Istanbul, delivers a variety of Turkish series, highlighting Revival (pictured), a drama about Kemal who enters a coma. When he wakes many years later, he learns that his family has moved on without him.

Forbidden Fruit centers around two sisters, Yildiz and Zeynep. Zeynep wants a successful career while Yildiz wishes to marry a rich man in order to flee her low-income life. Romantic drama Our Story revolves around Filiz and her family. As the eldest sister, she is forced to take care of her five younger siblings, since their father is an alcoholic. Filiz thinks that she has no time for love. But all that changes when she meets Baris.

At the heart of Woman is a young mother, Bahar, who lives alone with her two children. Abandoned by her own mother at an early age and recovering from the death of her husband, Bahar will struggle for survival. Stand P-1.M51