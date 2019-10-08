MIPCOM: Bomanbridge ‘Goes to Hollywood’

At MIPCOM, the Singapore-based Bomanbridge Media will be representing Paul Goes to Hollywood, which follows Paul Hollywood as he journeys on his Harley Davidson to explore his three passions: biking, movies, and baking.

Two-part adventure show Walking the Yangtze with Ash Dykes (pictured) goes along with explorer Ash as he travels treacherous terrain and encounters the local people who live along the Yangtze River. The animated preschool series Shane the Chef takes his daughter Izzy on adventures in their town of Munchington.

Egypt From Above shows the marvels of the country, exploring unique geographical elements. Comedy-adventure series Smighties revolves around six zany and heroic characters who go on fantastical and funny adventures in their imaginative world. Stand P-1.D2