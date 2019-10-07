MIPCOM: ‘Eddie Eats America’ With All3media International

All3media International leads with a varied slate consisting of factual programs, dramas, and more.

World’s Strongest Man winner Eddie “The Beast” Hall tries to conquer America in factual series Eddie Eats America (pictured). Ski A&E is a reality series that follows emergency rescuers and doctors as they save lives at Val Thorens, which is located deep in the heart of the French Alps.

A fast-paced detective procedural stars Marc Warren as the titular Commissaris Van der Valk. Character-driven drama Diary of an Uber Driver is based on the popular blog and e-book by Ben Phillips.

Blinded is a financial thriller that takes place in a world where risk is nothing and status is everything. Stand P3.C10