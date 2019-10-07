MIPCOM: AMC Studios Sends ‘Dispatches From Elsewhere’

AMC Studios will be at the Palais with an eclectic roster of shows in tow.

Documentary series The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park takes viewers back to 1986 to reexamine one of the most infamous crimes in recent American history: the brutal killing of Jennifer Levin. Dispatches From Elsewhere is a mystery dramedy series about a group of ordinary people who stumble upon a puzzle hiding behind the veil of everyday life.

The Walking Dead Series 3 (working title) is an anthology horror series about two young females coming of age during a zombie apocalypse. The episodic sci-fi series For Life (working title) takes place 15 years from now, when science discovers a way for people to find their soulmates.

Sherman's Showcase (pictured) is a sketch comedy series with Sherman McDaniels, who takes viewers through time with music and comedy from his 40-year-old library of a legendary musical variety show.