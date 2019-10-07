MIPCOM: ABS-CBN Loves ‘Now & Forever’

ABS-CBN Corporation delivers dramas galore.

A superstitious town has been haunted by the ghost of The Killer Bride (pictured), who, right before her wedding day, was found by her fiancé in a bloody wedding dress. After passing their Bar exams in crime drama Mea Culpa, six friends head out for a night on the town, and end up getting into a drunken accident.

Family drama The Heiress centers on former lovers Romina and Carlos, who ended up marrying other people. Romina married Robert Mondragon, a widowed business tycoon, while Carlos married Daniela – Robert’s daughter from his previous marriage. The General’s Daughter tells the tale of Rhian Bonifacio, a military nurse who was trained to be a spy by her adoptive father to take revenge against their mortal enemy.

Don Roman, heir to the Cardinal empire, leads a happy life until tragedy strikes in family drama Los Bastardos. This will lead him to sire five sons from different women. Stand P-1.D17