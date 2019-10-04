Up The Ladder: A+E Networks

A+E Networks appointed Steve MacDonald to president, Global Content Licensing & International.

Reporting to Paul Buccieri, president of A+E Networks Group, MacDonald will oversee global licensing initiatives for its multi-platform and library content. Before joining A+E Networks, MacDonald, a 24-year veteran of Fox, served at Twentieth Television, most recently as executive vice president and general sales manager, Basic Cable with oversight of Broadcast Syndication.