All3media International inked scripted format deals for thriller Liar.
Originally produced by Two Brothers Pictures, the first season of Liar featured Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd in a complicated story about consent, gender politics, family life, and deceit. Spain’s Atresmedia licensed the scripted format rights and its in-house production unit, Atresemedia Studios, will produce a six-part series. In India, the series has been adapted by Bodhi Tree Productions for VOOT, Viacom 18’s OTT platform.
Stephen Driscoll, EVP of EMEA & European Co-Productions at All3media International, said, “Since we launched Liar at Series Mania Co -Pro Pitch in 2016, the drama has really connected both with critics and audiences around the world. Acclaim for the show has been universal – and in many territories the show has become must watch/watercooler viewing. The development of the local adaptions is testament to the writing by Jack and Harry Williams – their scripts and characters resonate with international audiences.”
