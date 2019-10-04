All3media Int’l Secures Format Deals For ‘Liar’

All3media International inked scripted format deals for thriller Liar.

Originally produced by Two Brothers Pictures, the first season of Liar featured Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd in a complicated story about consent, gender politics, family life, and deceit. Spain’s Atresmedia licensed the scripted format rights and its in-house production unit, Atresemedia Studios, will produce a six-part series. In India, the series has been adapted by Bodhi Tree Productions for VOOT, Viacom 18’s OTT platform.

Stephen Driscoll, EVP of EMEA & European Co-Productions at All3media International, said, “Since we launched Liar at Series Mania Co -Pro Pitch in 2016, the drama has really connected both with critics and audiences around the world. Acclaim for the show has been universal – and in many territories the show has become must watch/watercooler viewing. The development of the local adaptions is testament to the writing by Jack and Harry Williams – their scripts and characters resonate with international audiences.”