A+E Networks Options ‘Marrying Millions’ To Seven Studios U.K.

Marrying Millions is a docu-format that centers on couples whose relationships contain an uneven balance of wealth, questioning whether these couples are in it for love or money. Couples will immerse themselves in each other’s worlds, with shopping sprees, hometown visits, and other high-pressure scenarios. This is the first deal A+E Networks has worked with the recently launched U.K. production unit of Australia’s Seven West Media.

Robyn Hurd, vice president of Content Sales, EMEA, at A+E Networks, commented, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Damon and his team at Seven Studios UK to bring Marrying Millions to the U.K. We all want to believe improbable love stories are possible, but, if we’re honest, everyone can be slightly cynical about their chance of success. Who isn’t fascinated by a real-life Cinderella story?”