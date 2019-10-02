Gary Lico Announces New ‘Forensic Files’

International distributor Gary Lico confirmed the production of new episodes of Forensic Files.

Sixteen new episodes of the true-crime series will be produced for Turner Broadcasting’s U.S. network HLN and will launch in spring 2020. RTL in Germany, CBS Reality in the U.K., Atresmedia in Spain, and Foxtel in Australia have also committed to the new episodes.

Lico commented, “After 25 years on the air and 400 episodes that continue to be telecast, the client and viewer demand for new episodes was pleasantly deafening. The response from our long-time clients and the entire global marketplace is a testament to the evergreen nature of Forensic Files.”