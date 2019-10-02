Breakthrough Entertainment announced international sales for several titles from its programming roster, which spans from popular crime and thriller to factual and docu-series.
Poland’s Canal Plus acquired the third season of Resilient Cities, a documentary series about local artists’ impact on politics and protest. Turner Latin America picked up I’ll Take Your Dead, a horror film starring Jessica Salgueiro.
In Europe, Telewizja Polsat nabbed Hollywood Homicide, Ceska Televize acquired Greatest Tank Battles, and A&E U.K. secured Sex, Lies & Murder and I Lived with a Killer.
Additionally, TVA Quebec picked up I Lived with a Killer and Bell Quebec acquired Sex, Lies & Murder.
