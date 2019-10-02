Breakthrough Secures Int’l Sales For ‘Resilient Cities’ And More

Breakthrough Entertainment announced international sales for several titles from its programming roster, which spans from popular crime and thriller to factual and docu-series.

Poland’s Canal Plus acquired the third season of Resilient Cities, a documentary series about local artists’ impact on politics and protest. Turner Latin America picked up I’ll Take Your Dead, a horror film starring Jessica Salgueiro.

In Europe, Telewizja Polsat nabbed Hollywood Homicide, Ceska Televize acquired Greatest Tank Battles, and A&E U.K. secured Sex, Lies & Murder and I Lived with a Killer.

Additionally, TVA Quebec picked up I Lived with a Killer and Bell Quebec acquired Sex, Lies & Murder.