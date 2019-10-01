Up The Ladder: The Royal Television Society

The Royal Television Society appointed Jane Turton (pictured) to chair of the RTS Board of Trustees.

Turton currently serves as chief executive officer of All3media. She succeeds Tom Mockridge, former chief executive of Virgin Media. Two additional appointments to the Board of Trustees are Anne Mensah, vice president of Content at Netflix, and Jane Millichip, chief commercial officer at Sky Studios.

Turton commented, “It is an enormous privilege to be invited to become the chair of the RTS and I am looking forward to working with Theresa, the Board of Trustees and the team as we develop and grow the charity. The work that the RTS does is incredibly important for the television sector and its contribution to increasing inclusivity – and in particular supporting students and young people from a wide range of backgrounds working in the media – is invaluable.”