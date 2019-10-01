ABS-CBN’s ‘Wildflower’ Nominated For Asia Contents Award

ABS-CBN announced that its drama series Wildflower has been nominated in the Best Asian Drama category for the inaugural Asia Contents Awards.

To be held in Busan, South Korea, on October 6, 2019, the first edition of the Asia Contents Award will commemorate drama productions from across Asia. Wildflower stars Maja Salvador as an empowering figure who fights against oppression and the Ardiente clan.

Wildflower currently airs in several French-speaking African countries, and it will soon broadcast in Madagascar on Startimes.