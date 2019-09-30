NBCU Int’l Formats Inks Deal With Globo

NBCUniversal International Formats signed an agreement with Brazilian TV network Globo for the first international adaptation of My Kid Would Never Do That.

Produced in-house by Globo, the local version will be titled Meu Filho Nunca Faria Isso and will be featured in the news program Fantástico, the weekly magazine show covering the latest news. Renowned journalist and presenter Renata Ceribelli will host the Brazilian adaptation.

Originally produced by NBC News’ Dateline, My Kid Would Never Do That records children as they react to difficult situations. The U.S. version is currently in its 28th season.