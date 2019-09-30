Federation Kids & Family Secures Deal With Rai Com

Federation Kids & Family closed a deal with Rai Com, the distribution arm of RAI, for the worldwide distribution rights, excluding Italy, to the animated TV special The Star of Andra and Tati.

Produced by Rai Ragazzi and Larcadarte, The Star of Andra and Tati tells the moving story of two sisters who were sent to Auschwitz and later reunite with their family in Italy.

Monica Levy, senior vice president of International Sales at Federation Kids & Family, commented, “The Star of Andra and Tati encapsulates an incredible story of endurance and survival in the form of a powerfully emotive and visually entrancing animation which targets kids who are old enough to understand the consequences of the war. History is told with finesse and empathy. We are delighted to have signed this deal and to share this unique special with our buyers.”