CBS To Develop ‘La Famiglia’ Adaptation

CBS Network is developing a scripted comedy from the Israeli format La Famiglia.

The Last Happy Couple will be produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fulwell 73 and Anonymous Content. Distributed by Armoza Formats, La Famiglia revolves around a suburban family, with each episode recording their therapy sessions that bring up awkward and entertaining moments. The adaptation’s executive producers include Ben Winston and Jeff Grosvenor from Fulwell 73; Robyn Meisinger from Anonymous Content; and Ran Dovrat, Avi Belkin, Ohad Perach, Efrat Dror, Zivit Davidovitch, and Avi Armoza.

Sharon Levi, head of Sales at Armoza Formats, said, “We are very excited to be collaborating with such an amazing group to bring this hilarious show to the U.S. CBS feels like the natural home to a family comedy like La Famiglia.”