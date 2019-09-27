Viacom, Mega And TV Azteca Production Airs On UniMás

Viacom International Studios inked a deal with Univision for the broadcast of Resistiré (I Will Survive) on UniMás.

A co-production between Viacom, Mega, and TV Azteca, the reality survival show was inspired by the original MTV series, Stranded with a Million Dollars. Contestants are challenged by spending weeks in the Andes without food or shelter. Resistiré aired last year in March on Mega in Chile, Azteca 7 in Mexico, and MTV throughout Latin America.

Guillermo Borenzstein, vice president of Content Sales and Co-productions of Viacom International Studios Americas, remarked, “The arrival of Resistiré to the US Hispanic audience through Univision reflects the efforts of VIS to develop and produce quality content that transcends borders and crosses markets.”