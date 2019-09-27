Starz Reveals Cast For Final ‘Spanish Princess’ Episodes

Starz confirmed that production on the final episodes of The Spanish Princess have begun.

Returning cast includes lead Charlotte Hope, Ruairi O’Connor, and Stephanie Levi-John. Among the new cast members there is Ray Stevenson, Andrew Buchan, and Peter Egan. Produced by All3media’s New Pictures and Playground, the concluding episodes of The Spanish Princess will feature a three female director line-up with Chanya Button, Lisa Clarke, and Rebecca Gatward.

Following The White Queen and The White Princess, The Spanish Princess continues to follow the story of Queen Catherine and Henry VIII.