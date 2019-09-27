GMA Wins At Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards

GMA Network announced that its episode “Batang Maestro” won a Gold Dolphin at the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards.

The episode, part of GMA News TV’s Reel Time, was nominated in the Current Affairs, Human Concerns, and Social Issues category. “Batang Maestro” told the story of a 12-year-old boy and his fellow volunteers who reached out to children in remote areas to help with reading.

Reel Time‘s program manager Nowell Cuanang (pictured) received the award in Cannes today.