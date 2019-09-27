CBS Corp. Opens New Production Facility Near Toronto

CBS Corporation launched CBS Stages Canada, its new film and television production facility that is 18 miles from Toronto.

CBS celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a reception with local representatives and CBS executives. In attendance were Armando Nuñez, president and CEO of CBS Global Distribution Group; David Stapf, president of CBS Television Studios; and John Orlando, executive vice president of Global Government Affairs for CBS Corporation, among others. The new facility will provide additional production support for CBS Television Studios programming across platforms.

Nuñez stated, “CBS is a global company that has had a storied history and broad footprint throughout the provinces, both as a producer and distributor. With the addition of the new studio space, we will be able to diversify and expand in ways that were not previously possible.”