Nominees Announced For MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards

Reed MIDEM revealed the shortlisted programs in the running for the MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards at this year’s market.

Organized to promote diverse and inclusive content, the third edition of the awards will take place on October 14, 2019. 21 programs have been nominated across seven categories. The Bold Type, Vida, and Younger are nominated for the award recognizing scripted programs representing LGBTQ+. In the category of Representation of LGBTQ+ – Unscripted, The Origins of Pride, Transkids, and You Can’t Ask That are shortlisted.

In Representation of Disability – Scripted, nominated titles include Jerk, Perfect World, and This Close. The non-scripted titles for the disability representation category are If There’s Room for Two, No Drama – Bernarda Alba, and No Vacancy: Vancouver’s Housing Crisis.

In the Representation of Race and Ethnicity – Scripted category, nominees are Ackley Bridge, Isoken, and Kiss Me First. In the non-scripted category for race and ethnicity representation, recognized titles are African Diaspora Diaries, Breaking the Taboo – Racism and Resistance, and The Curry House Kid.

The MIPCOM Diversify TV’s Excellence Award for Kids’ Programming nominees are Rainbow Stories, The Bravest Knight, and What It’s Like.