Gusto Enters Production On ‘Cook Like a Chef’ Series

Gusto Worldwide Media announced it is entering production on Cook Like a Chef.

Originally created more than 20 years ago by Gusto Worldwide Media CEO Chris Knight, the iconic series returns with a new cast of expert chefs who will instruct viewers on proper cooking techniques, tips, and culinary tricks. Cook Like a Chef initially ran for six seasons, with 165 episodes. The new season will feature chef Kati Ardington, chef Derek Dammann, chef Natalia Machado, and chef Craig Wong. Cook Like a Chef will be available internationally on Gusto TV, while its Canadian premiere will take place on the CTV Life Channel in 2020.

Knight commented, “Cook Like a Chef continues to resonate with chefs and home cooks today. We can’t wait to bring an updated version to the world.”