GRB Studios Sells ‘Untold Stories of the E.R.’ Internationally

GRB Studios confirmed the international sale of the docu-series Untold Stories of the E.R. to Discovery Italy, Spain, and Latin America.

Produced by GRB Studios, the fast-paced medical series features intense real-life stories from the emergency room, with commentary from the actual doctors who were there. The series is currently in its 13th season in the U.S. on TLC.

Sarah Coursey, senior vice president of GRB Studios, remarked, “Many docudramas don’t even make it to the second season, let alone the thirteenth, and Untold Stories of the E.R.‘s success is a testament to the appetite of global audiences for raw, real and unexpected true stories of regular people who find themselves in the most irregular of situations. We have an excellent symbiotic relationship with Discovery for Untold, and are pleased to continue the franchise’s success on local nets in Italy, Spain and Latin America.”