Up The Ladder: WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia announced Ricky Ow’s appointment as president, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Distribution and Advertising Sales, APAC.

This latest appointment unites Turner Asia Pacific and HBO Asia as one combined powerhouse. WarnerMedia Entertainment Asia Pacific brands include Warner TV, Mondo TV, TABI Channel, Tabi Tele, Cartoon Network, as well as HBO, HBO Signature, and HBO Family, among others. Ow (pictured), who previously served as president of Turner Asia Pacific, will oversee all entertainment networks, network distribution, advertising sales, and the kids networks operations in the Asia Pacific region.

Additionally, Clement Schwebig has been promoted to managing director, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Southeast Asia, Pacific, and China.