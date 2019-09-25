Madd Entertainment Represents ‘A Miracle’

Drama series A Miracle, the Turkish adaptation of The Good Doctor, aired on Fox TV in Turkey.

Produced by MF Yapim and co-produced with Medyapim, A Miracle portrays Ali, a new resident with savant syndrome, who joins a hospital’s surgical unit and finds an unlikely family. The series continues to achieve a successful broadcast performance, with last week’s episode earning a 14.8 percent rating and 35.5 percent share.

Madd Entertainment will distribute A Miracle for the international market.