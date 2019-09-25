Kew Media Sells Docs To BBC Four

Kew Media Distribution sold Own the Sky and Churchill and the Movie Mogul to BBC Four in the U.K.

A Firelight, Paper Bark Films, and Essential Media Group production, Own the Sky centers on David Mayman as he attempts to build a jet pack and fly around the Statue of Liberty. Produced by January Pictures, Churchill and the Movie Mogul explores the unique relationship developed when film producer Alexander Korda enlisted the British war hero as a screenwriter and historical advisor.

Jonathan Ford, EVP of Sales at Kew Media Distribution, said, “Right now we are seeing a definite rise in the international demand for fascinating and inspiring documentaries. Viewers are certainly searching for stories that look at a subject in depth and deliver in an entertaining and captivating style.”