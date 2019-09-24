NAB Show NY Spotlights Podcasting and Streaming

The 2019 NAB Show New York, which will be held October 16-17, will soon welcome 51 first-time exhibitors to the Jacob K. Javitz Convention Center in New York City, where they will be featured among other innovative companies bringing their wares to the convention center’s floors.

Attendees will be able to explore new products and technology from the market’s nearly 300 exhibitors, while also participating in the conference’s programming and industry workshops.

New to the show floor this year is the Pop-up Marketplace and Theater, where participants can meet with first-time exhibitors and catch panel sessions on financing new entertainment opportunities, eSports content, and Next Gen TV. The first day of the convention will focus on start-ups, while the second day will highlight technology relevant to the podcasting industry.

This month, the NAB Show launched a new podcast series leading up to the New York event. Hosted by E.B. Moss, head of Content Strategy and Marketing at MediaVillage, the series features prominent leaders. At NAB Show New York, Moss will moderate a talk with Conal Byrne, president of iHeartPodcast Network at iHeartRadio, and Holly Frey, host of the podcast, “Stuff You Missed in History Class.” Other related sessions include executives from Stitcher and Vox Media, among others.

Returning programs include the Streaming Summit. Co-produced by industry expert Dan Rayburn, the Streaming Summit will gather OTT platform executives, broadcasters, and developers to discuss the monetization and distribution of online content. Last year’s line-up of speakers included executives from Amazon Prime Video, Disney, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Viacom, among others.

In a press statement released earlier this year, Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president of Conventions and Business Operations, commented, “The adaptation of digitally-driven distribution is imperative to our industry and we are excited to again provide our NAB Show New York attendees with unique, executive insight on how to bolster their online video services and platforms.”

NAB Show organizers are expecting another excellent turnout for this year’s New York convention. Last year’s registered attendance totaled 15,097, which was a 6.1 percent increase from the previous year. Additionally, over 300 exhibitors participated, 67 of which were first-timers.