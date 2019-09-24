Banijay And Touchdown Films Develop ‘Artist To Icon’

Banijay Rights, the distribution unit of Banijay Group, announced a new series, Artist To Icon, in partnership with U.S. arts network Ovation.

The celebrity biography series comes out of Banijay Rights’ co-development deal with Touchdown Films. Currently in production, Artist To Icon showcases insider interviews with superstars like Madonna, Cher, and Robin Williams, among others. Ovation will hold distribution rights in the Americas, while Banijay Rights will handle them for the rest of the world.

Andreas Lemos, commercial director of Factual at Banijay Rights, said, “Via our deal with Touchdown we have developed the series together with a leading US broadcaster, enabling it to come to fruition via a co-production arrangement. Banijay Rights has a long-standing and close relationship with Ovation and we are delighted to be working with them on this exceptional series.”