Viacom Acquires ‘Seinfeld’ From Sony

Viacom acquired the exclusive cable rights to Seinfeld from Sony Pictures Television.

As of October 2021, the 180-episode library of Seinfeld will air across Viacom’s entertainment brands, including Comedy Central, Paramount Network, and TV Land. Produced by West/Shapiro Production in association with Castle Rock Entertainment, Seinfeld was created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld. The long-running comedy series revolves around Seinfeld and his group of quirky friends.

Kent Alterman, president of Comedy Central, Paramount Network, TV Land and Vandelay Industries, said, “We’re extremely proud to bring this little-known series to our viewers. With the right programming and promotion, we believe we’ll finally get Seinfeld the recognition it truly deserves, as merely the greatest sitcom of all-time.”