Marc Anthony To Be Honored At Latin AMAs

Singer, actor, and producer Marc Anthony will be celebrated at the Latin American Music Awards with the International Artist Award of Excellence.

The special award commemorates artists whose work has crossed boundaries of language, race, and religion. Marc Anthony will also perform during the awards show on October 17, 2019, in Hollywood, California. The Latin AMAs will broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish-language cable network Universo and in 20 countries throughout the Americas on Telemundo Internacional.

This year’s award show will include performances from Ozuna, Becky G, Wisin & Yandel, Kali Uchis, and many others.