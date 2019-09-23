ATF Adds WarnerMedia Exec To Leaders’ Summit Lineup

The Asia TV Forum & Market announced Giorgio Stock as a keynote speaker at this year’s ATF Leader’s Summit.

Stock joins iQIYI’s Gong Yu and Reliance Entertainment’s Shibasish Sarkar, who were previously confirmed for the event. Stock currently serves as president of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Distribution & Advertising Sales, EMEA & APAC.

Additionally ATF has revealed several creative leaders and decision makers who will speak at the ATF’s Production Day. The list of executives includes Jimmy Kim, managing director of Genflix; Chris Knight, CEO of Gusto TV; Ajay Vidyasagar, Asia Pacific regional director of YouTube; Deepak Dhar, CEO and founder of Banijay; Quark Henares, head of Globe Studios; and Vivek Bhutyani, CEO of Lattu Kids.