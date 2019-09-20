Telemundo Presents ‘Mr. Trump, disculpe las molestias’

Telemundo will air the documentary Mr. Trump, disculpe las molestias (Mr. Trump, pardon the interruption) on September 29, 2019.

Directed by Spanish journalist Jordi Évole and produced by Producciones del Barrio, the documentary features interviews with prominent figures, celebrities, and community members to assess the Latino community’s wide-ranging opinions on the Trump administration.

Luis Fernández, executive vice president of Noticias Telemundo, said, “With this special, Telemundo develops a new standard in Spanish-language journalism. The documentary analyzes the impact the Trump presidency has had on the Latino community, led by Jordi Évole, one of the most relevant and influential Spanish-speaking journalists.”