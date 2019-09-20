Telefónica Partners With Atresmedia For Spanish-Language Production

Telefónica and Atresmedia have partnered to establish a new company aimed at developing Spanish-language content.

The deal was reached by Silvio González, CEO of Atresmedia, and Emilio Gayo, CEO of Telefónica España (both pictured). The new company will produce and distribute original series and films for Movistar+ and Atresmedia, as well as third-party operators. Telefónica and Atresmedia will each take a 50 percent stake in the company.

The agreement demonstrates both entities’ commitment to strengthening the Spanish audiovisual sector by pushing co-production opportunities.