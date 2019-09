Grey Juice Inks Deal With Nuevo Siglo

Grey Juice Lab secured an agreement with Nuevo Siglo for its operation in Uruguay.

As of September, Grey Juice Lab offers NSNow, Nuevo Siglo’s SVoD service, a roster of premium movies and series. Additionally, Grey Juice Lab will work with NSNow’s marketing team to execute marketing campaigns to increase subscription and content consumption.

The deal covers preparation and content delivery, as well as programming and marketing support.